Cubs break franchise record with 8 home runs, 3 by Michael Busch

CHICAGO — Michael Busch and the Chicago Cubs turned their holiday into a home run.
Eight of them, to be exact.
Busch hit three longballs, Pete Crow-Armstrong connected twice and the Cubs went deep a franchise-record eight times to hammer the St. Louis Cardinals 11-3 on Friday for their fourth straight victory.
''It was just a fun game to be a part of,'' Busch said. ''Baseball is kind of a July Fourth kind of deal and especially to do it in Wrigley Field and have just so much excitement in the game — that was one I'll never forget.''
The fireworks started long before sunset in front of 40,038 fans at Wrigley.
Busch went 4 for 4 with five RBIs in his first career three-homer performance and second multihomer game. His second drive of the day hit the right-field video board, just after Crow-Armstrong reached it.
''I think that's the little side effect of baseball,'' Busch said. "You get in there just trying to have good at-bats and try to win the game, but when things like that happen, it's cool.
''You grow up dreaming of playing in the big leagues and to be able to do it and then, you know, to stitch your name in the Chicago Cubs record books is pretty cool.''