Cubs' Boyd strikes out 9 in 5 innings against Cardinals after being named to first All-Star team

CHICAGO — Matthew Boyd struck out nine in five innings hours after being named to his first All-Star team, helping the Chicago Cubs rout the St. Louis Cardinals 11-0 on Sunday night.

Boyd (0-3) allowed only three hits and lowered his ERA to 2.52.

The Cubs got on the board early, then surged ahead with a five-run third inning. Chicago scored a run in each of the first five innings to jump out to an 11-0 lead.

Nico Hoerner was 3 for 4 with three runs and finished a home run shy of the cycle. Seiya Suzuki and Pete Crow-Armstrong were each 2 for 5, with Suzuki hitting his 25th homer.

Cardinals starter Erick Fedde (3-9) pitched just 1 1/3 innings before being replaced with the bases loaded. He allowed three earned runs.

Key moment

With the bases loaded in the second inning, Kyle Tucker grounded a single into the outfield, scoring a pair of runs to put Chicago up 3-0.

Key stat

Chicago was 5 for 18 with runners in scoring position. St. Louis was 0 for 7.

Up next

Chicago is at Minnesota on Tuesday night, with LHP Shota Imanaga (5-2, 2.78 ERA) on the mound. St. Louis is set to host Washington on Tuesday night, with RHP Andre Pallante (5-4, 4.10) slated to start.

