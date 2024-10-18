HAVANA — Cuba's electrical grid goes offline after one of the island's major power plant fails, said the energy ministry.
Cuba's electrical grid goes offline after one of the island's major power plant fails, said the energy ministry
Cuba's electrical grid goes offline after one of the island's major power plant fails, said the energy ministry.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 18, 2024 at 7:48PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Cuba's electrical grid goes offline after one of the island's major power plant fails, said the energy ministry
Cuba's electrical grid goes offline after one of the island's major power plant fails, said the energy ministry.