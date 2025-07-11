Cuban women embrace extravagant nail art despite economic hardships

HAVANA — Cuban women are embracing extravagant nail art with many willing to spend the money to have extremely long and intricate nails despite the economic obstacles.
While over-the-top nail designs have long been common elsewhere, in Cuba they stand out because most Cubans have little disposable income and procuring the embellishments isn't easy.
A deepening economic crisis makes almost every aspect of life in Cuba challenging for the population; long lines for buses, power outages and shortages are part of everyday life on the island.
For those who have mastered the work, whether from online video tutorials or visiting manicurists from other countries, extravagant nails have become an important source of income in Cuba's limited private economy.
Recently, Cuban manicurist Marisel Darias Valdés spent nearly six hours applying and decorating the acrylic extensions for a client.
She set up a nail salon at her home in Havana, where she displays the specialized, imported products that are expensive and very difficult to obtain in the city.
The nails that Darias decorated for her client, Mariam Camila Sosa, were at least an inch (2.5 centimeters) long. Sosa chose the cartoon character Sponge Bob because it is her daughter's favorite. The designs of the paintings and nail decorations are varied and all handmade.
With this level of detail, Darias said she could not handle more than two clients per day.