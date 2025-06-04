Cuban families devise ingenious solutions to endure frequent power shortages

HAVANA — For Marylín Álvarez and her family, like countless other Cubans, the question is no longer if the power will go out, but when — forcing them to implement ingenious alternatives to sustain daily life as the island undergoes its most severe energy crisis in decades.
Since December, when the government stopped supplying their cooking gas, the family had relied on an electric burner — until persistent blackouts made that solution impractical.
''The blackouts are quite severe and, with gas in short supply, I have to be running around to get food on time," said Álvarez, a 50-year-old cosmetologist living with her husband and two teenage daughters in the populous Bahía neighborhood in Havana.
But what happens when even the electricity is gone — a reality for several days a month and often for hours each day? That's when the family's ingenuity truly kicks in: with no gas and no power, they turn to their charcoal stove.
Leisure time also requires creative solutions. Álvarez's husband, Ángel Rodríguez, an auto mechanic, found a way for the family to catch up on their beloved telenovelas even during blackouts. He ingeniously assembled a television using an old laptop screen and an electric motorcycle battery.
''It doesn't last very long," Rodríguez said, ''but it's good enough for my family to watch TV or have some entertainment.''
Electricity cuts, a problem for months, have intensified in recent weeks due to persistent fuel shortages at power plants and aging infrastructure. With summer's rising demand approaching and no apparent solution in sight, families face a grim outlook.
''We do our best,'' Álvarez said.