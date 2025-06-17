Cuban diplomat defends foreign medical missions under pressure from US

UNITED NATIONS — A senior Cuban diplomat has accused the Trump administration of trying to discredit the thousands of Cuban doctors working around the world and deprive the country of an important source of income.
Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, who was at U.N. headquarters this week for a debate on sanctions, told The Associated Press that the U.S. is putting pressure on other countries and financial institutions to break their ties with Cuba.
Cossio said over the decades Cuba has sent more than 100,000 doctors to more than 70 countries to provide much needed medical care. More than 22,000 doctors are now working in more than 50 countries, according to the government.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has described the program as ''forced labor.'' He announced visa restrictions in late February on Cuban and foreign government officials involved in Cuba's medical missions. In June, the Trump administration imposed visa restrictions on several unidentified officials from Central America for their involvement with the Cuban program.
And in a letter obtained by AP last week, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights asked the 34 members of the Organization of American States for details of any agreements with Cuba for medical missions. It specifically requested information on whether the medical workers have labor and union rights, and about any labor complaints.
The commission, an independent body of the OAS, which is heavily funded by the United States, said it would analyze the data and make recommendations, ''given the persistence of reports of rights violations.''
The State Department said Tuesday it was pleased its action ''has prompted meaningful discussion of this exploitative labor export program after years of denial.'' It said the U.S. will not stop raising these issues until Cuba curtails the ''forced labor'' of its own citizens.
Cossio defended the program in an interview on Monday. He said all Cuban doctors working abroad receive their regular salary, plus ''a dignified stipend.''