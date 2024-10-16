CSX profit rose 8% in the third quarter but hurricane damage will impact current period

The railroad expects the hurricanes to be a $50 million drag on its fourth-quarter results through a combination of rebuilding costs and lost revenue. CSX CEO Joe Hinrichs said Helene was the most damaging hurricane to hit the railroad since Katrina in 2005, and cost CSX about $10 million to $15 million in the third quarter, but CSX worked to recover quickly by clearing more than 15,000 trees from the tracks and setting up 400 generators to keep signals running after the storms.