A Crystal park has been the site of two mass gatherings of teenagers in recent weeks, in a social media-fueled trend known as "takeovers," according to police — who warned that they will take action to prevent another such gathering this weekend.

Authorities said that about 300 teens flocked to Becker Park on June 30 within an hour's time, many brought there by Uber and Lyft. Police said the gathering quickly became disorderly and fights broke out, along with fireworks and Orbeez toy guns. Taser-style devices also were seen, police said.

Officers shut down the park and spent a few hours dispersing the crowd. Six people were arrested for disorderly conduct.

Police are warning teens not to participate in a similar gathering this weekend, and plan to patrol the park to turn away large groups of juveniles arriving at the park via rideshare services.



















