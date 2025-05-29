Crypto crime spills over from behind the screen to real-life violence

The case stemmed from an investigation that started after a couple in Connecticut last year were forced out of a Lamborghini SUV, assaulted and bound in the back of a van. Authorities allege the incident was a ransom plot targeting the couple's son — who they say helped steal more than $240 million worth of Bitcoin from a single victim. The son has not been charged, but is being detained on an unspecified ''federal misdemeanor offense'' charge, according to online jail records. Police stopped the carjacking and arrested six men.