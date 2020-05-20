LOS ANGELES — Nelson Cruz of the Minnesota Twins, Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and brothers Devin and Jason McCourty of the New England Patriots are among the nominees for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.
The other finalists announced Wednesday by ESPN are Maya Moore of the Minnesota Lynx and WWE wrestler Titus O'Neil.
Finalists for the humanitarian team of the year award are the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York City FC and Sacramento Kings.
The awards honor athletes, teams and sports industry professionals who are using sports to make a difference in their communities. This year's awards will combine with The ESPYS, which will air on June 21.
