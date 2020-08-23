KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Twins took off for Cleveland following the game with every right to wish the Royals a good riddance.

“This is a team that’s played us exceptionally tough,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “They’ve beat us up a little bit at times even and to be able to come out on top and go out on a high note was good for our guys.”

Maybe it’s fitting that the Twins escaped with a 5-4 win over the Royals on Sunday in the final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The series included several tense games, and this one was no different.

The Twins jumped to a 4-0 lead only for Kansas City to claw back with two runs in the third and one in the seventh. Nelson Cruz blasted a 99-miles-per-hour fastball from Trevor Rosenthal over the center field wall for a big comfort run in the ninth, which ended up being a big run, as the Royals got an RBI single from Maikel Franco in the ninth before Taylor Rogers closed the door for his sixth save.

Kansas City is 11-17 but traded blows with the Twins in a season series that finished 5-5. Six games were decided by two or fewer runs. The Twins scored 38 runs in the series — and so did the Royals.

Three Twins pitchers have been injured while facing Kansas City. Two were hit by line drives, including Tyler Clippard on Sunday.

Tyler Clippard was fired up after being hit by a batted ball in the eighth inning Sunday. Clippard was one of seven Twins pitchers used in a 5-4 victory at Kansas City.

“Yeah, our guys dealt with very high-stress situations time and time again today,” Baldelli said. “There was nothing that came easy, I think, for either team.”

The Twins took a 2-0 lead in the first on an RBI double by Miguel Sano — his seventh straight game with an extra-base hit — and an RBI single by Eddie Rosario. Marwin Gonzalez doubled with the bases loaded in the fourth, scoring two for a 4-0 lead.

There were two runners on base, no outs and the Royals bullpen activated. Just when it looked like the Twins would break the game open against lefthander Kris Bubic, they made three consecutive outs. One was a missile by Jake Cave that was stabbed by Hunter Dozier at first that would have scored two runs.

The Twins did not know at the time that they would finish 3-for-17 with runners in scoring position. They entered the game leading the majors with a .307 average in that situation.

Righthander Sean Poppen nearly got out of the seventh in a matchup with the top of the Royals order, but Dozier reached with a two-out single, and Sergio Romo entered to face slugger Jorge Soler. But Romo walked Soler, and Franco followed with a line drive that popped out of the glove of Gonzalez at third and into left field for an RBI single.

Romo got through the inning but swore at himself as he left the field. The Twins, however, were relieved and praised the work of the rookie Poppen, who got five outs in a big spot. And it paid off in the end.

“We’ve been talking a lot to Sean and doing different drills with him and putting him in, whatever you want to call it, these situations in his bullpen and putting him through these and getting him to visualize them,” Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson said. “Learning how to breathe in those situations and being able to come in and execute the slider the way he did today is something we have been working on a lot.”

Next up is Cleveland, from whom the Twins took three of four games at Target Field on July 30-Aug. 2. The only Twins player who could be sad to leave Kansas City is Cruz, who has hit six of his 10 home runs against the Royals. But he’s ready for the next series.

“Definitely, we’re excited,” Cruz said. “We’re looking forward to playing our rivals. They’re the guys who always play good. Definitely, it’s something we’re looking for.”