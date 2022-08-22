Two goals in the final six minutes propelled No. 7 TCU past the Gophers soccer team 2-1 Sunday afternoon at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
Minnesota (0-1-1) opened the scoring in the 48th minute on a low shot off the foot of McKenna Buisman. Seven Castain tied it in the 84th minute, and two minutes later Megan Reilly put TCU ahead.
"Overall, I'm proud of the mentality the group had to battle a top ten team away on a Sunday," coach Erin Chastain said. "A crushing way to lose. We must tighten up in some moments, but I'm still very proud of our team, the mentality we showed, and that we weren't going back down."
TCU extended its unbeaten streak to 16 games (12-0-4).
