Cruise ship rescues 4 from disabled catamaran hundreds of miles off Bermuda, officials say

The disabled 50-foot catamaran, the Serenity, was about 265 miles (426 kilometers) off the coast of Bermuda, when its escape hatch blew a gasket, causing the vessel to take on water, U.S. Coast Guard 5th District spokesperson Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills said in an email. The Coast Guard put out a broadcast requesting assistance from the nearest ship and the Disney Treasure — which was about 80 miles (129 kilometers) away from the Serenity — responded, launching a lifeboat to rescue all four passengers.