Maybe cruise next year

The cruise industry has jettisoned hopes of restarting operations this year. The group that represents cruise lines with 95% of global oceangoing capacity said that its members have agreed to extend the suspension of U.S. sailing operations for the rest of 2020. The announcement came just days after the U.S. government effectively lifted its no-sail order despite a global spike in coronavirus infections. Members of the Cruise Lines International Association — which include cruise giants Princess, Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian — "will use the remainder of the year to prepare for the implementation of extensive measures to address COVID-19 safety" with the guidance of public health experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among the CDC's new rules, issued Oct. 30, is that ship owners must test all passengers and crew at the start and end of all voyages, which are limited to seven days.

Associated Press

Ski resorts to return

Good news for outdoor enthusiasts: Skiing is back for the 2020-2021 season. As the medical community has learned more about the coronavirus and how it spreads, outdoor activities have been seen as safe and that means skiing, snowboarding and other snow sports are opening up this winter. Most resorts will require visitors to wear face coverings. There will be a lot more outdoor dining spaces, and regular cleaning and disinfecting at resorts. "It goes without saying that operations at our 34 North American resorts will abide by all local regulations, but for us, that's just where safety begins," Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz wrote in a letter to guests. "Since the beginning of this crisis, we have made a commitment to all of our stakeholders that we will operate in a way that puts safety first and uses the insights we have gleaned from operating so many resorts around the world."

TravelPulse

New York's two-test rule

New York state, tightening restrictions in the face of rising infections nationwide, is now requiring most U.S. visitors to pass two COVID-19 tests with a three-day quarantine in between. The new requirement, announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, means a visitor from another U.S. state (except those that border New York) will need to test negative within three days of departure from that state. Then, upon arrival in New York state, the visitor must quarantine for three days. On the fourth day, the visitor must be tested again. If both test results are negative, the visitor's quarantine obligations end. Essential workers are exempted. If a visitor takes no tests, a 14-day quarantine is required. Noting that New York has one of the lowest positivity rates in the U.S., Cuomo said, "Travel has become an issue — the rest of the states pose a threat."

Los Angeles Times