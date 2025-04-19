Sports

'Crucible curse' continues as Kyren Wilson loses in first round of snooker worlds

April 19, 2025 at 10:35PM

SHEFFIELD, England — The world snooker championship opened with a huge shock when defending champion Kyren Wilson was beaten by tournament debutant Lei Peifan of China 10-9 at the Crucible Theatre on Saturday.

It meant the so-called ''Crucible Curse'' continued — no first-time champion has ever gone on to retain the title since the world championship moved to the storied venue in Sheffield, northern England, in 1977.

Wilson has been one of the best players in the world this season and arrived at the Crucible as the top seed and one of the favorites.

He looked in control when taking a 6-3 lead after the first session but Lei, a 21-year-old qualifier and the world No. 39, won a nervy final frame in the evening session to claim a famous victory.

