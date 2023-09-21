In the latest Talking Preps podcast, Star Tribune prep reporter David LaVaque is joined by Logan Anderson, play by play voice for all things Lakeville North, who fills in for Jim Paulsen.
Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
RYDER CUP '23: USA looks to end 30 years of losing on European soil
The Americans never felt more confident. The Europeans rarely felt so annoyed.
Sports
Alexia Putellas says Spain's women's team has reached 'before and after' point in fight for equality
One month after Spanish soccer was rocked by a sexism scandal, players from Spain's Women's World Cup-winning team said Thursday a turning point has been reached in their fight for equality.
Sports
Nick Chubb's injury underscores running backs' pleas for bigger contracts and teams' fears
Nick Chubb's injury underscores why running backs want better contracts and why NFL teams are reluctant to pay them.
High Schools
Crucial cross-country meet and looking back to the Battle of Lakeville
In the latest Talking Preps podcast, Star Tribune prep reporter David LaVaque is joined by Logan Anderson, play by play voice for all things Lakeville North.
Sports
Panthers rookie QB Young held out of practice with ankle injury; Andy Dalton gets starters reps
Carolina Panthers veteran quarterback Andy Dalton admits he's having a little more fun this week knowing there's a chance he may start Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.