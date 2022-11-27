HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Austin Crowley's 24 points helped Southern Miss defeat Mobile 103-52 on Sunday night.
Crowley added three steals for the Golden Eagles (7-0). Felipe Haase added 17 points and 12 rebounds. DeAndre Pinckney finished with 12 points.
Damariee Jones finished with 12 points and seven rebounds for the Rams. Mobile also got seven points from Ezra McKenna and Alan Lang finished with six points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
