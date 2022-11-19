LYNCHBURG, Va. — Austin Crowley's 25 points helped Southern Mississippi defeat Liberty 76-72 on Friday night.
Crowley had three steals for the Golden Eagles (4-0). Felipe Haase scored 23 points with eight rebounds and three steals.
Darius McGhee led the way for the Flames (2-2) with 29 points, six rebounds and two steals. Brody Peebles added 24 points.
Haase scored 16 points down the stretch in the second half to help Southern Miss hold on.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Tuesday. Southern Miss takes on Winthrop while Liberty plays Northwestern.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
