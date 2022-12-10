HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Austin Crowley had 24 points and Southern Mississippi rolled to a 95-59 victory over Lamar on Saturday.
Crowley added five rebounds, seven assists, and four steals for the Golden Eagles (9-1). Donovan Ivory scored 16 points and added three steals. Felipe Haase shot 5 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.
Chris Pryor finished with 17 points and two steals for the Cardinals (4-6). Trey Harris added 13 points for Lamar. Cody Pennebaker also had eight points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
