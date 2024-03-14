More from Star Tribune
Live at 7 p.m.: Wild vs. Anaheim, follow on Gameview
The Wild are surging with points in five straight games, tap here to follow the play-by-play as they try to keep it going against the Ducks at Xcel Energy Center.
St. Patrick's parade will be Kansas City's first big event since the deadly Super Bowl celebration
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected this weekend's St. Patrick's Day parade in Kansas City, where they should expect much tighter security measures than in past years due to last month's deadly mass shooting at the Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration.
Live now: Follow Day 2 of the girls basketball state tournament
DeLaSalle's semifinal victory sets up a showdown with Michigan signee Olivia Olson and Benilde-St. Margaret for the Class 3A title. Underwood and Goodhue advanced to the Class 1A semifinals. Tap here for game updates and more from the tournament.
Dog deaths revive calls for end to Iditarod, the endurance race with deep roots in Alaska tradition
For the past five years, Alaska's annual Iditarod sled dog race has gone off mostly free of controversy, as teams of dogs and their mushers braved the elements in the 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) test of endurance across the frozen wilderness.