A major cyber outage has hit businesses across the world, and it's disrupting air travel across the globe, including at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Hometown airline Sun Country has canceled all flights scheduled to depart before 7 a.m., and Delta Air Lines said it has paused all flights.

As of 6:30 a.m., nearly 80 flights had already been scrubbed at Minneapolis-St. Paul and more than 900 at airports across the country had been called off, according to the flight tracking website flightaware.com

"Multiple airlines are reporting system outages that are impacting flights at MSP and nationwide. Please check with your airline for the latest flight status before leaving for the airport," MSP said in a statement on X.

United and American said they also were impacted by the outage, but were slowly resuming operations

"As we work to fully restore these systems, some flights are resuming. Many customers traveling today may experience delays," United said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it is "closely monitoring" the cyber outage

"The FAA is closely monitoring a technical issue impacting IT systems at U.S. airlines. Several airlines have requested FAA assistance with ground stops until the issue is resolved," the agency wrote in a post on social media.

The mass outages appear to be related to a software update by the company CrowdStrike, a cyber security firm.

"CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts," the company's CEO George Kurtz posted on X. "This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed."

The outage is impacting other industries, too. WCCO posted early Friday that its broadcast was delayed due to the tech issues.

"The Microsoft outage is delaying the broadcast of WCCO This Morning. We're working to rectify the issue and go live on the air ASAP," the network said shortly after 5 a.m.