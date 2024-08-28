CrowdStrike estimates the tech meltdown caused by its bungling left a $60 million dent in its sales

''Our mission is alive and well, and I know that CrowdStrike's very best days are ahead of us,'' CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz told analysts during a conference call covering the company's April-July period. He also apologized for the company's role in an outage that he said ''will never be lost on me, and my commitment is to make sure this never happens again. The days following the incident were among the most challenging in my career because I deeply felt what our customers experienced.''