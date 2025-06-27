Crowds block Armenian security forces seeking to arrest a clergyman who criticized the government

YEREVAN, Armenia — Security forces faced off with crowds Friday at the headquarters of the Armenian Apostolic Church as the government sought to arrest a clergyman in the latest move against outspoken critics of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The tense confrontation in Etchmiadzin, outside the capital of Yerevan, ended with security forces withdrawing without arresting Archbishop Mikael Ajapahyan to avoid escalating the situation, Armenia's National Security Service said. After the NSS urged him to appear before authorities, he was seen in video from local media entering the building of Armenia's Investigative Committee.
Images on social media showed clergymen in black robes who had rushed to the scene jostling with police as members of the NSS stood by. Bells of a nearby cathedral in the complex, known as the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and home to church leader Catholicos Karekin II, rang out.
Pashinyan was the focus of protests last year by tens of thousands of demonstrators after Armenia agreed to hand over control of several border villages to Azerbaijan and to normalize relations between the neighbors and bitter rivals.
On Wednesday, authorities arrested Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, who leads the Sacred Struggle opposition movement, accusing him of plotting to overthrow the government. Armenia's Investigative Committee alleged he was planning to carry out a sabotage campaign — charges that his lawyer described as ''fiction.'' Members of Sacred Struggle accused the government of cracking down on their political rights.
Another vocal critic of Pashinyan, Russian-Armenian billionaire Samvel Karapetyan, was arrested last week after being accused of calling for the government's overthrow that he denied.
The NSS said in a statement that citizens should ''refrain from escalating the situation and not to hinder law enforcement agencies in the execution of their duties.'' It also urged Ajapahyan to not hide from law enforcement agencies and to appear before authorities.
Government prosecutors accuse Ajapahyan of calling for the ouster of the government in an interview on Feb. 3, 2024, according to his lawyer, Ara Zohrabyan.