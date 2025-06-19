Crow-Armstrong hits his 20th homer but the Brewers outslug the Cubs, 8-7

CHICAGO — Isaac Collins hit a three-run homer, rookie Caleb Durbin added a two-run drive and the Milwaukee Brewers held off the Chicago Cubs 8-7 on Thursday.
Rhys Hoskins lofted a solo shot, and Christian Yelich, Jackson Chuorio and Joey Ortiz had two hits apiece to help the Brewers close within 5 1/2 games of first-place Chicago in the NL Central.
Pete Crow-Armstrong lined his 20th home run, and Dansby Swanson and Ian Happ also went deep for the Cubs before a season-high crowd of 41,078 on a breezy afternoon at Wrigley Field.
Chicago nearly came back from a five-run deficit, but Trevor Megill worked around a walk in the ninth for his 16th save.
Freddy Peralta (7-4) allowed three runs and two hits in five innings for the win.
Jameson Taillon (7-4) was tagged for five runs and eight hits in four innings after winning his five previous starts.
Crow-Armstrong's line shot to right field in the first gave Chicago a 2-1 lead.
Hoskins' solo drive and Durbin's two-run homer put Milwaukee ahead 4-2 in the second.