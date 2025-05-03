Crow-Armstrong credits the depth of the Cubs' lineup for helping him produce fast start

"It's nice kind of seeing myself grow into my power, or just being able to use it properly," Crow-Armstrong said. ''But doubles is what I want. At the end of the day, doubles is what I'm going for, hitting to the big part of the field. Again, to bring it back to the lineup, it's super comforting knowing that I've just got to get on first base. It's not all the time I have to be in scoring position, but a single usually turns into a double with a few of us on this team. Kind of knowing that is big.''