PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Ed Croswell pulled down 15 rebounds and added 13 points to carry Providence to a 66-52 win over Rhode Island on Saturday.
Noah Horchler had 16 points and seven rebounds for Providence (8-1), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Aljami Durham added 14 points and six assists.
Jeremy Sheppard had 10 points for the Rams (6-3). Malik Martin added nine rebounds.
