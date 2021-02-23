LORMAN, Miss. — Troymain Crosby had 21 points as Alcorn State defeated Alabama A&M 65-52 on Monday night.
David Pierce III had 13 points for Alcorn State (5-9, 5-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Oddyst Walker added 13 points and six rebounds. Kurk Lee had 10 points and seven assists.
Jalen Johnson had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-4, 4-4).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
