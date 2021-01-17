LORMAN, Miss. — Troymain Crosby had 23 points as Alcorn State got past Mississippi Valley State 71-59 on Saturday.
Crosby made 9 of 12 shots and had six rebounds for Alcorn State (1-6, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference).
Treylan Smith had 18 points and Jerry Collins added 11 points for the Delta Devils (0-11, 0-3).
