Crosby and MacKinnon back together for Canada at the ice hockey worlds after 10 years

Be aware: Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon join forces to play for Canada at the ice hockey world championship after 10 years.
As all eyes are on the NHL playoffs, the two major stars are in Europe for the worlds opening on Friday across the Swedish capital of Stockholm and Denmark's city of Herning.
It is the final men's international test before the 2026 Winter Games in Italy, where NHL players return to the Olympics after 12 years.
The two friends and neighbours in Halifax, Nova Scotia, were on the team that Crosby captained to gold at the 2015 worlds. By winning the tournament in Prague then, Crosby joined hockey's Triple Gold Club, a small group of players who have won the Stanley Cup, the Olympics and the worlds.
These are the third worlds, and first since 2015 for Crosby, a three-time Stanley Cup winner (2009, '16 and '17) and double Olympic champion (2010 and '14). He's captured gold for Canada at every international tournament, including the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and the 2005 world junior championship.
In February, the 37-year-old also shone alongside MacKinnon as he captained Canada to the 4 Nations Face-Off trophy, beating archrival the United States in overtime.
Crosby has behind him a 20th NHL season featuring 33 goals, 58 assists and 91 points in 80 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins, who missed out on the NHL playoffs.
MacKinnon opted to join Canada after his Colorado Avalanche were knocked out in the first round. It will be the fourth worlds and and first since 2017 for the 29-year-old center, who recorded the second highest points in the regular season — 116 — and added another 11 in the playoffs.