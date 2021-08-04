WOOSTER, Ohio — A crop-dusting plane struck some power lines and trees before it crashed in the front yard of a northeastern Ohio home on Wednesday, leaving the pilot with minor injuries.

The crash in Wooster occurred around 10:30 a.m., as the plane dusted a farmer's field, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. No one on the ground was injured in the crash, and authorities have not said if anyone was in the home at the time.

Authorities said the plane just missed hitting the home. It eventually ended nose up against a tree in the yard, not far from the home's driveway.

The pilot, Tyler James Vold, 24, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, suffered undisclosed minor injuries but was able to walk away from the wreck. He was the only person aboard the aircraft.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the plane to hit the wires, authorities said. The crash will be investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.