The on-again, off-again return of live music to Crooners Supper Club in Fridley is on again – as a drive-in movie style outdoor concert in a parking lot.

Starting on June 1, Crooners will launch its Lakeside Drive-In Series in its parking lot in front of Moore Lake. Blues/R&B powerhouse Joyann Parker will kick off the shows.

The series was originally announced on April 29 but then postponed after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home directives were announced. His new orders this week will permit the drive-in concert.

Crooners has room for about 80 vehicles. Tickets are sold per person – not per vehicle. Concertgoers must remain in their vehicles (no sitting on truck beds, hoods or roofs).

A limited food menu will be available with items brought to cars. No alcoholic beverages will be served or permitted in vehicles.

Indoor restrooms will be available to one person at a time.

Tickets, priced from $15 to $30, are on sale at croonersmn.com. Ticketholders from previously scheduled shows should contact boxoffice@croonersloungemn.com. All shows are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.

Since presenting the last live Twin Cities concert with an audience on March 15 before the virus pandemic shut things down, Crooners explored a livestreaming series, which was called off, and now this drive-in format.

The schedule is:

June 1 -- Joyann Parker Band

June 2 – Michael Monroe salutes Cat Stevens, Joni Mitchell and James Taylor

June 5—Jennifer & Reed Grimm

June 6 – Andrew Walesch Big Band salutes Frank Sinatra

June 7 – Arne Fogel & Rick Carlson salute Bing Crosby (4 p.m.); Debbie Duncan (7 p.m.)

June 8 – Dane Stauffer & Dan Chouinard

June 10 – Mick Sterling and band salute Billy Joel

Aug. 15 – Daisy Dillman Band salutes Crosby Stills Nash & Young