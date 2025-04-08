Sports

Cronenworth and Tatis homer to help the Padres beat the Athletics 5-4

Jake Cronenworth hit a two-run homer in the first inning, Fernando Tatis Jr. added a solo shot in the seventh and the San Diego Padres beat the Athletics 5-4 on Monday night.

The Associated Press
April 8, 2025 at 5:09AM

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jake Cronenworth hit a two-run homer in the first inning, Fernando Tatis Jr. added a solo shot in the seventh and the San Diego Padres beat the Athletics 5-4 on Monday night.

Michael King (2-0) gave up three runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings, and Robert Suarez pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save. Manny Machado had two RBI doubles for San Diego.

Tyler Soderstrom hit solo shots in the third and seventh for the Athletics. His six homers this season are tied with New York Yankees star Aaron Judge for most in the majors.

Miguel Andujar and Jacob Wilson opened the bottom of the fourth with back-to-back singles, and Andujar scored on Max Muncy's double. Lawrence Butler broke his bat on a slow roller to shortstop Xander Bogaerts but beat the throw for an infield single that drove in Wilson and cut the deficit to 4-3.

Luis Severino (0-2) fell behind 3-0 after four batters, then settled in. He allowed five runs and eight hits over seven innings without a walk.

Key moment

Luis Arraez and Machado hit back-to-back doubles before Cronenworth's homer made it 3-0 in the first.

Key stat

The Padres have the best record in baseball at 9-2. They are batting .282 this season, second-best behind the St. Louis Cardinals (.297).

Up next

Dylan Cease takes the mound for the Padres on Tuesday, and Jeffrey Springs gets the start for the Athletics.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Houston's Kelvin Sampson was close to his 1st national title. It slipped away painfully vs. Florida

All Kelvin Sampson could do was stand there, hands on hips with a blank look on his face, as the ball bounced loose and Houston's latest chance at a national title bounced away, too.

Sports

Eflin throws 6 quality innings but leaves with shoulder fatigue as Orioles beat Diamondbacks 5-1

Sports

Beniers, Montour score 54 seconds apart late in 1st period and Kraken beat the Kings 2-1