Croatia protests Serbia's expulsions of its citizens as part of crackdown on dissent

BELGRADE, Serbia — Croatia on Thursday protested a spate of expulsions of its citizens from Serbia, where the government of populist President Aleksandar Vucic is faced with massive anti-corruption protests that have shaken his tight grip on power.
Dozens of foreign citizens, including 15 Croats, have been expelled from Serbia in the past few months or slapped an entry ban, allegedly for posing a security risk for the Balkan country.
Croatia has sent a protest note to Belgrade and informed the European Union about the expulsions, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said in Croatia's capital Zagreb. He added that Serbia's moves are ''unacceptable.''
''We are demanding an explanation from the Serbian authorities,'' Plenkovic said at a government session. ''Croatia condemns such behavior.''
There was no immediate response from Belgrade while a protest rally against the expulsions of Croatian and other foreign citizens critical of the Serbian government is planned later Thursday in Belgrade.
Vucic's increasingly authoritarian government has stepped up pressure on critics and independent media while struggling to quell monthslong anti-corruption protests triggered by a canopy collapse in the country's north that killed 16 people on Nov. 1.
Vucic and his allies have said that unidentified Western intelligence services were behind the student-led protests with the aim to unseat him from power by staging a so-called ''color revolution.''
Police have detained and questioned several university students and government critics while media watchdog groups have warned of attacks and threats against journalists covering the protests.