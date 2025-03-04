Critics’ picks: The 14 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

One of the heavier and crunchier rock bands to land a radio and MTV hit in the grunge era, Page Hamilton and his Los Angeles-based unit of “Unsung” fame are making it to town for the first time since the pandemic to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the “Betty” album. That was the follow-up to the breakthrough “Meantime,” and showed a little more of the freakish and artful side that earned Helmet a spot on Minneapolis’ influential Amphetamine Reptile Records pre-fame, and that later earned Hamilton gigs playing guitar with David Bowie and Joe Henry. Minneapolis’ own Dan Beeman, formerly of We Invented Tornadoes, has served as Helmet’s other guitarist since 2008. (7 p.m. Mon., Varsity Theater, 1308 SE. 4th St., Mpls., $42, ticketmaster.com)