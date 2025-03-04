Critics’ picks: The 14 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week
Critics’ picks for entertainment in the week ahead.
Johnny Mathis
He was the king of make-out music back in the late ‘50s, years before the Beatles wanted to hold anybody’s hand. Mathis’ “Chances Are,” “Misty” and “It’s Not for Me to Say” are classics that have landed in the Grammy Hall of Fame. An avid golfer who was an Olympic-caliber high jumper in his college days, the always-in-shape Mathis, 89, will be serenading with that quivering tenor until the 12th of never. This will be his first Twin Cities appearance since a 2014 Christmas show. (7 p.m. Sat., Mystic Lake Casino showroom, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake, $59-$129, ticketmaster.com)
JON BREAM
Morgan Wade
A big standout among the lesser-known acts at last summer’s inaugural Minnesota Yacht Club, this Virginian country rocker was partially discovered by Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit’s guitarist Sadler Vaden, who produced her 2021 debut album, “Reckless.” That led to opening dates with Alanis Morissette and critical acclaim aptly likening her to a twangy Stevie Nicks. She’s doing headlining shows this winter promoting her follow-up record, “Obsessed,” featuring a few rowdy floor-shakers, some gorgeous heartbreakers and a cool duet with Kesha. (8 p.m. Fri., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $35, axs.com)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
Helmet
One of the heavier and crunchier rock bands to land a radio and MTV hit in the grunge era, Page Hamilton and his Los Angeles-based unit of “Unsung” fame are making it to town for the first time since the pandemic to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the “Betty” album. That was the follow-up to the breakthrough “Meantime,” and showed a little more of the freakish and artful side that earned Helmet a spot on Minneapolis’ influential Amphetamine Reptile Records pre-fame, and that later earned Hamilton gigs playing guitar with David Bowie and Joe Henry. Minneapolis’ own Dan Beeman, formerly of We Invented Tornadoes, has served as Helmet’s other guitarist since 2008. (7 p.m. Mon., Varsity Theater, 1308 SE. 4th St., Mpls., $42, ticketmaster.com)
C.R.
Eilen Jewell
The veteran Idaho singer/songwriter’s 10th and most recent studio effort, 2023’s “Get Behind the Wheel,” shares intimate and revealing stories that are cinematic in sound and content. Less acoustic than some of Jewell’s previous efforts, this is a roots-noir project, discussing loss, resilience and redemption. The swampy “Come Home Soon” holds onto a fading dream, Jackie DeShannon’s ‘60s-seasoned “Breakaway” finds it hard to say goodbye and “Alive” travels from a brooding darkness to an encouraging hopefulness. (7:30 p.m. Wed., Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $30-$45, theparkwaytheater.com)
J.B.
Cantus and the Swingles
A cappella legends the Swingles formed in Paris in 1962 from a mutual love of jazz and J.S. Bach, going on to win five Grammys for their unique stylistic mix. The seven singers will collaborate with the Twin Cities’ favorite low-voiced ensemble Cantus, harmonizing both separately and together. Yes, there will be jazz and classical, but also show tunes of recent vintage, some soul, Beatles, Billy Joel, Joni Mitchell, Elton John and a bit of Bollywood. The concert also will be available for streaming live, then on-demand through March 16. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $46-$140, 651-224-4222 or cantussings.org)
ROB HUBBARD
Minnesota Orchestra
One of the hottest singers in classical music right now, Grammy-winning soprano Julia Bullock is also something of an honorary Minnesotan. When a couple of friends from New York’s prestigious Eastman School of Music launched Brainerd’s Lakes Area Music Festival, she not only performed there, but recommended her now husband, German conductor Christian Reif, as music director, leading to some fantastic festivals. She’ll be the soloist for Benjamin Britten’s song cycle “Les Illuminations,” as Thomas Søndergård also conducts Gustav Mahler’s First Symphony and music of early-20th-century English composer Dorothy Howell. (8 p.m. Fri., 7 p.m. Sat., Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $20-$111, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)
R.H.
THEATER
‘Life of Pi’
Based on Yann Martel’s novel and a 2012 film, “Life of Pi” follows a zoo-reared Indian boy who endures 227 days at sea with a Bengal tiger, a hyena, a zebra and an orangutan after being stranded by a shipwreck. This metaphor-laden Broadway production, which won three Tonys, has been celebrated for its puppetry, and for the fact that it entertains while presenting profound quandaries around belief systems and the powers of observation. (7:30 p.m. Tue.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 1 & 6:30 p.m. Sun., Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $47-$209. hennepinarts.org)
ROHAN PRESTON
‘Come From Away’
The United States and Canada are engaged in a fractious spat over tariffs at the moment, but things were very different after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. That’s when some 7,000 airborne people landed in Gander, Newfoundland, and the whole community stepped up to host them. Daniel Goldstein staged this touring version of the sweet one-act musical based on Christopher Ashley’s Tony-winning original direction. The actors are also the musicians. (7:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat. Ordway, 345 Washington St., St. Paul. $45-$160. 651-224-4222, Ordway.org)
R.P.
‘Invisible Fences’
Singer-songwriter Gaelynn Lea and storyteller Kevin Kling tried out their musical fable last fall and the reaction has been so strong that they’ve brought it back and added performances. Winner of NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest in 2016, Lea plays a winged and horned platypus while Kling depicts a grasshopper that lost two limbs. The show is about their fortitude and resolve as they move through a dangerous world. (7:30 pm. Thu.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends March 15. Open Eye Theatre, 506 E. 24th St., Mpls. $30. 612-874-6338, openeyetheatre.org)
R.P.
ART
Insights Design Lecture
The annual Insight Design Lecture Series brings together designers, design thinkers and creative directors for a month of lectures and workshops. This year’s lineup includes Yowie founder Shannon Maldonado, Amsterdam-based Wieden+Kennedy Creative Director Zeynep Orbay and design collaborative Actual Source as well as the folks behind Minneapolis-based comic and illustration store Odd Mart. Ends April 5. (First lecture on 7 p.m. Wed., with Shannon Maldonado, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., $10-$24, walkerart.org. Lectures continue on Wednesdays, classes and workshops on March 29 and April 5)
ALICIA ELER
Otto Dix
German Expressionist artist Otto Dix didn’t dream up the horrors of war — he lived through three years of warfare during World War I. Tucked away on the third floor of the Minneapolis Institute of Art are two galleries filled with his series “Der Krieg (The War),” a collection of 50 raw etchings of his reflections on the war. The nightmarish portrayals are incredibly gruesome and not for the faint of heart. Ends Aug. 31. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue., Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls., free, new.artsmia.org or 612-870-3000)
A.E.
DANCE
‘Touch of RED’
Last year, Twin Cities audiences were treated to the pulsing, mind-bending sensory experience of Shamel Pitts’ “Black Hole,” a dance and media piece presented by Pitts’ group Tribe. The engagement was the first of three the choreographer had with Northrop and the Walker Art Center, which continues this week with “Touch of RED,” a work that employs the sport of boxing to address male intimacy and vulnerability. Pitts dances with Mimi Lien, who, like the choreographer, is a MacArthur “Genius” Fellow. They draw on the Gaga dance style as well as jazz dance vernacular and clubbing as they perform in a piece framed by a boxing ring. (8 p.m. Thu.-Sat., Northrop, 84 SE. Church St., Mpls. $50-$61, 612-624-2345, northrop.umn.edu)
SHEILA REGAN
‘Romeo and Juliet’
Twin Cities Ballet follows the success of its rock ballet of Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” with another show filled with high-energy music. “Romeo and Juliet: The Rock Ballet” brings Shakespeare’s story to life through the music of Queen, featuring the band Dragon Attack led by Mark Joseph as well as students from St. Olaf College. Created by TCB’s artistic directors Denise and Rick Vogt, the show sets the classic love story in a dystopian future, where two rival gangs vie for power. With dance, live music and projections, this version of “R&J” aims to invigorate the story with an emotional burst. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul. $46.50-$65.50, first-avenue.com)
S.R.
FAMILY
Wizards & Wands
Muggles looking to have their own magical Diagon Alley experience should head to this potion class where they can make mocktails and cocktails after completing quizzes for ingredients. The “Harry Potter”-themed experience is warm and the place is decorated to make students feel like they are in Professor Snape’s classroom. The event also offers themed appetizers, including dragon-roasted wings, Leaky Cauldron Chips, Eldritch chicken wands and Three Broomsticks pork sliders. (5, 7 & 9 p.m. Wed.-Sun. through March 30. O’Donovan’s Irish Pub, 700 1st Av. N., Mpls. $45. tickets.wizardsandwandsexperience.com)
MELISSA WALKER
