Critics’ picks: The 14 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

Immerse yourself in Italian culture during the four-day, 12-movie 16th Italian Film Festival. “Il tempo che ci vuole” (“The Time it Takes”), about an evolving relationship between popular Italian director Luigi Comencini (“Pinocchio”) and his daughter Francesca, kicks off the festival Thursday. The 7:45 p.m. screening will be preceded by an opening reception at 6 p.m. Friday features two U.S. premieres — “Semidei” (“Flesh and Bronze”; 2 p.m.) and “Un altro ferragosto” (“Another Summer Holiday”; 8:30 p.m.),” a sequel to the 1996 comedy “Ferie d’agosto.” The screening of “Tutto quello che vuoi” (“Friends by Chance”; 6 p.m.) will feature a Q&A with director/screenwriter Francesco Bruni. Saturday’s screenings include “Familia” (2 p.m.), which won best actor in last year’s Venice International Film Festival, and “C’è ancora domani” (“There’s Still Tomorrow”; 7;30 p.m.), a box office winner in 2023. The fest ends Sunday with four screenings, including “Il Postino” (“The Postman”; 11:15 a.m.), which was nominated for five Oscars in 1996 and stars Massimo Troisi, and “Gloria!” (7:30 p.m.), set in 1800s Venice. (Screenings begin at 7:45 p.m. Thu., 2 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m. Sat., 11:15 a.m. Sun. The Main Cinema, 115 SE. Main St., Mpls. $5-$40. https://mspfilm.org/italian-film-festival/)