MUSIC

Janet Jackson

The Rock Hall of Famer brings her Together Again Tour back to town a year after her last visit. Following concerts in the Philippines, Japan and Bahamas this year, she returned to the States this month. Expect less elaborate dance numbers than Jackson has delivered in her heyday, but a hits-filled concert with the likes of "Rhythm Nation," "Miss You Much" and "Control," her 1986 declaration of independence recorded in Minneapolis with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. Sing-songy rapper Nelly opens by revisiting "Hot in Herre" and "Cruise." (8 p.m. Tue., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $55-$1,950, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

Iron & Wine

After stripping back on tour last year to the hushed solo-acoustic sound that first made him famous, poetic indie-folk bard Sam Beam returns to the road this year with a full-scale orchestral-folk band befitting the sound of his elegant new record for Sub Pop, "Light Verse." He's also touring with the Chicago-based video/visual company Manual Cinema providing a backdrop of film and shadow puppetry. The album's first single, "All in Good Time," is gaining viral and radio traction thanks in part to Fiona Apple serving as Beam's duet partner in it. Oklahoman rising songwriter Ken Pomeroy opens. (8 p.m. Sat., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $50-$75, axs.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Connie Han Trio

The Los Angeles-reared pianist told DownBeat magazine that jazz needs more provocative personalities. She certainly gets attention for her striking outfits and her platform shoes with stiletto heels. But she deserves recognition for her masterful technique and remarkable inventiveness. The classically trained daughter of two Chinese folk musicians turned to jazz as a teenager, and now, at 28, she's developed into a composer and pianist as serious and intense as death metal (her favorite genre in high school). Han gigs with her former high school teacher Bill Wysaske, her drummer, producer, mentor and composer. (7 p.m. Mon., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $30-$35, dakotacooks.com)

J.B.

Winstock 2024

It's the 30th edition of the little country festival that could. Winstock is a fundraiser for the Holy Trinity School in Winsted, Minn., where the two-day country-and-camping hoedown is held. Headlining on Friday is Cole Swindell, who's scored nine No. 1 Nashville hits including "Single Saturday Night" and "She Had Me at Heads Carolina." Those appearing before him will include Ashley McBryde, Tracy Lawrence and Tigirlily Gold. Topping Saturday's bill is Jason Aldean, whose "Try That in a Small Town" should resonate in a town of 2,200. The rest of the lineup includes Jon Pardi, Russell Dickerson, Sara Evans and Josh Turner. (4:30 p.m. Fri. & noon Sat. Winstock, 3233 230th St., Winsted, Minn. $180, winstockfestival.com)

J.B.

Pryes Block Party

Minneapolis' first big music-centric block party of the summer is usually one of its best, too, with its large setup outside the riverfront brewery and ample sampling of the hosts' renowned beer. Texas' rowdy and biting blues-rock howler Black Joe Lewis is the main act to catch midafternoon Saturday, when he'll be preceded by local groovers Javier Trejo and Lighter Co. and followed by Massachusetts' hippie reggae rocker Joe Samba and Minneapolis DJ/producer Gigamesh. Friday night's lineup features psychedelic jammers Papadosio and the Histronic. (4 p.m. Fri. & 11 a.m. Sat., Pryes Brewing Co., 1401 West River Road, Mpls., $12/two-day, free 17 & under, pryesbrewing.com)

C.R.

Hauser

After going the classical crossover route — i.e., performing pop music on traditionally classical instruments — some musicians never return to the classical repertoire. But Croatian cellist Stjepan Hauser has. The founding member of 2Cellos may have gone viral with that group's version of Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal" and toured with Elton John, but his "Classic" solo albums with the London Symphony Orchestra have found him doing for the cello what Joshua Bell did for the violin: summoning up a swoon-ready romantic soundtrack with the music of several centuries. (8 p.m. Thu., State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $59.50-$99.50, hennepintheatretrust.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Minnesota Orchestra

After the 2020 murder of George Floyd, the Minnesota Orchestra made a commitment to performing more music by African American composers, and its second Juneteenth concert will offer an evening of such works. Jonathan Taylor Rush returns to conduct music of the 20th century (William Grant Still and Margaret Bonds) and the 21st, as the orchestra collaborates with spoken word artist Wordsmith and "America's Got Talent" all-star Jimmie Herrod and performs recent pieces by Omar Thomas and Carlos Simon, composer of last year's breathtaking "Brea(d)th." (8 p.m. Fri., Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. $33-$68, 612-371-5656, minnesotaorchestra.org)

R.H.

THEATER

Theatrical Jazz Conference

Swing and syncopation, call-and-response and deft improvisation — you may know some of the elements of theatrical jazz better than the term for the revolutionary aesthetic itself. But this week, the confluence of theater and music, best exemplified by the works of artists such as Ntozake Shange, Laurie Carlos and Sekou Sundiata, is being celebrated in a confab at the University of Minnesota. The immersive three-day event features workshops and roundtable discussions, staged readings and performances by artists such as Sharon Bridgforth, Douglas Ewart, Zell Miller III, Ananya Chatterjea and Talvin Wilks. The conference concludes with a keynote address by artist/scholar Omi Osun Joni L. Jones. "It's a celebration and we're going to light up the place," said artist, professor and chief instigator Djola Branner. (Thu.-Sat., various locations at University of Minnesota)

ROHAN PRESTON

Blackout Improv

Founded in 2015 by the likes of Joy Dolo Anfinson, John Gebretatose and Kory LaQuess Pullam, this comedy troupe is in its second and third generation of performers. While Gebretatose still improvises with Blackout, the new headliners include Brave New Workshopper Denzel Belin, theater artist and filmmaker AlysshaRose Jordan-Bird and poet Khary Jackson. This show is a special Juneteenth offering. (7 p.m. June 19, Ordway, 345 Washington St., St. Paul. Up to $104. 651-224-4222)

R.P.

DANCE

'Golden Memories'

Some 300 artists have been involved with Ethnic Dance Theatre since it was founded in 1996. The company highlights dance styles from cultures around the globe, creating a window to different traditions through movement and music. For its 50th anniversary, EDT is hosting a retrospective concert highlighting dance traditions from Croatia, Tajikistan, Mexico, Egypt, Germany and Hungary. EDT Folk Orchestra will perform live along with Mila Vocal Ensemble doing three sets. (7:30 p.m. Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., Anne Simley Theatre, Hamline University, 1530 W. Taylor Av., St. Paul, $35, 612-872-8075, ethnicdancetheatre.org)

SHEILA REGAN

'De Mi Corazón'

After launching a new dance company called Amez Dance last year, dancer and choreographer Nieya Amezquita presents this new piece that explores African American families, Black fatherhood and the sometimes complex dynamics within them. A music group called internetjunkhound has composed an original music score for the work. The evening also features a piece by dance maker Javan Mngrezzo, who recently shared a dynamic work for Minnesota Dance Theatre's last concert. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Av. S., Mpls., $25, pay what you can Sat., southerntheater.org)

S.R.

ART

'1980′s Polish Poster Art'

Brian and Teresa McMahon's collection of Polish art from the 1980s offers a peek into the lives of artists who emigrated to America. In 1990, when the McMahons moved from the Greenpoint neighborhood in Brooklyn, home to many Polish immigrants, to Minnesota, they took a collection of posters with them. Culled from over 400 Polish posters, the exhibition pays tribute to Polish artists, including Andrzej Czeczot, Jan Sawka and Allan Rzepka. Ends June 30. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sun., 550 Vandalia St., Suite 234, St. Paul. Free. 651-399-7221)

ALICIA ELER

'Soulforce'

Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery History Fellow James Curry's exhibition "Soulforce: The Movements of Memory" deepens his work into histories of social justice. The show explores connections between Black, Indigenous and Chicano communities' work for civil rights. Curry, who has worked as a filmmaker for over 30 years, won the 2021 Jerome Hill artist fellowship for film. Ends Aug. 8. (1-5 p.m. Tue.-Fri., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., 1256 Penn Av. N., 4th Floor, Mpls. Free. maahmg.org)

A.E.

FAMILY

Parktacular

It's the time of year when cities pull out all the stops to bring their community together and show all that makes them great. St. Louis Park's Parktacular fest begins with a Splash Into Summer pool event to cool off things. The popularity of pickleball means a tournament is afoot. The fest also features a parade, business expo and concert in the park, and draws to a close with a celebration of Juneteenth. The commemoration of the ending of slavery will feature Black-owned business vendors, food trucks and entertainment. (Various times and locations Thu.-Sun. parktacular.org)

MELISSA WALKER



