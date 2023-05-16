MUSIC

Liquid Zoo & Whirlygig:

The biggest Art-a-Whirl live music bashes this year are at kindred breweries a half-mile apart with a wide cross-section of Twin Cities talent. Bauhaus' annual Liquid Zoo party kicks off Friday with in-house rockers Viva Knievel and boasts a long lineup Saturday with Early Eyes, Solid Gold, the Mae Simpson Band, McNasty Brass and more. Indeed's Whirlygig features Nur-D, Mayyadda and Honeybutter on Friday; rising jazzist L.A. Buckner, powwow singer Joe Rainey, Papa Mbye, Denim Matriarch, Creeping Charlie and more Saturday; then Turn Turn Turn, the Foxgloves, Cornbread Harris and more on Sunday. (5-10 p.m. Fri., noon-10 p.m. Sat & Sun., Bauhaus: 1315 NE. Tyler St.; Indeed: 711 15th Av. NE., Mpls.; all ages. Free, bahausbrewlabs.com and indeedbrewing.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Shania Twain

With another Las Vegas residency behind her, the '90s country queen has hit the road again, with a new album to promote, "Queen of Me," her first in six years. Expect plenty of costume changes, enduring anthems like "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" and a healthy helping from her new LP, including the peppy single "Giddy Up" with its line-dance steps that have been popular on TikTok. Opening is Iowa-reared country singer-songwriter Hailey Whitters, touting her 2022 major-label debut, "Raised." (7:30 p.m. Wed. Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. $82 and up, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

Tanya Tucker

Her remarkable renaissance continues. Not only did she make a Grammy-winning comeback in 2019 with "While I'm Livin'" and its hit "Bring My Flowers Now," but also Tucker was deservedly named this year to the Country Music Hall of Fame. On June 2, the Texas veteran is set to release "Sweet Western Sound," her second consecutive collaboration with co-producers Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings. Tucker has already dropped two singles, the wistful ballad "When the Rodeo Is Over (Where Does the Cowboy Go)" and the late-in-life plea "Kindness." She'll bring her new tunes, frisky personality and classics like "Delta Dawn" to the metro. (8 p.m. Thu. Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake. $49-$129, ticketmaster.com)

J.B.

Ambrose Akinmusire

The acclaimed avant-garde trumpeter, who travels in jazz, classical and hip-hop circles, is planning two special evenings in Minneapolis. The first will be a night of improvisation with 10 musicians including buzzy jazz guitarist Mary Halvorson, Mivos Quartet and rapper Kokayi. On the second night, Akinmusire will offer the world premiere of a lengthy composition titled "Honey From a Winter's Stone." (8 p.m. Fri. & Sat. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls. $26.50-$33.50, walkerart.org)

J.B.

The Shackletons

One of Minnesota's hardest-working young rock acts has, not surprisingly, turned into one of its best. The band of Stillwater-raised brothers of "Minnesota Girls" airplay rolls back to town fresh off a spring tour with Memphis band Lucero, whose rowdy yet soulful and intelligent rock is echoed by these Minnesota boys. It's a nice match-up in the Under the Canopy series with throwback rock hero Little Man. (7 p.m. Thu., Hook & Ladder Theatre, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls. $15-$20, thehookmpls.com)

C.R.

Minnesota Bach Festival

The Bach Society of Minnesota's annual multiconcert celebration of its namesake's genius features two settings of the "Magnificat" (the Virgin Mary reacting to her pregnancy) by Papa Bach and his talented offspring, C.P.E. Bach. Four soloists will sing while Matthias Maute conducts a choir and orchestra. Then there will be a week's worth of outdoor chamber music concerts in the Twin Cities, Rochester, Winona, St. Cloud and Duluth, May 24-28. (7:30 p.m. Friday, St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral, 519 Oak Grove St., Mpls. (also live-streamed); 7:30 p.m. Saturday, St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1079 Summit Av., St. Paul. Free-$35, bachsocietymn.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Sam Amidon and the Winona Symphony

Sam Amidon has long been a composer and performer with one foot in traditional American folk and the other in the contemporary classical realm. A new piece called "Driftless" features Amidon songs reimagined by such fellow composers as Nico Muhly, Katherine Bergman, Manami Kakudo and Darian Donovan Thomas. It will be premiered by Amidon, the Winona Symphony and soloists Kakudo, Thomas and Shahzad Ismaily. (7 p.m. Saturday, Riverwalk Gardens, Minnesota Marine Art Museum, 800 Riverview Drive, Winona. $35, liquidmusic.org)

R.H.

THEATER

'Ain't Misbehavin''

The cast might very well add Etta James' "At Last" to the song list of this Fats Waller revue for the production has faced a battery of delays and challenges, including the replacement of a pivotal cast member and a stage manager in recent weeks. But producer Peter Moore and music director Sanford Moore have been constants throughout. Kia Brown, Kevin Brown Jr., Angela Stewart, Cornisha Garmon and Len Jones perform under the direction of Austene Van. (7:30 p.m. Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. & Thu. May 19-June 4. Capri Theater, 2027 W. Broadway, Mpls. $20, thecapri.org)

ROHAN PRESTON

'Antigonick'

Two princes kill each other in battle. Their father says one should get a proper burial and the other should stay out in the elements to rot. Their sister, Antigone, disagrees. Sophocles' "Antigone," which has been compelling for audiences for millennia, got a new translation in 2012 from Canadian poet Anne Carson. That version gets its regional premiere by Full Circle at Mixed Blood Theatre under the direction of Martha B. Johnson. Oogie_Push, a member of the Meskwaki nation, plays the title character in a cast that includes Sandy Agustin, Laila Sahir and veteran actor Rich Remedios as king Kreon. (7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. May 17-June 4. Mixed Blood Theatre, 1501 S. 4th St., Mpls. $35 or pay-as-you're-able, fullcircletheatermn.org)

R.P.

'Muyehpen'

For the Karen people of Burma, Muyehpen is Wonder Woman, Miss World and Joan of Arc, a figure of mythic beauty, intelligence and strength. And she needs all her skills after she's kidnapped by the king of Siam in Ehkhudah Zar's new play that's premiering in the Twin Cities. Eliza Rasheed directs this Exposed Brick Theatre production. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. & Thu., 4 p.m. Sun. May 19-27. Mounds Theatre, 1029 Hudson Road, St. Paul. $22, exposedbricktheatre.com)

R.P.

ART

Auction at MCAD

The 10th anniversary of this auction features 51 artworks, and proceeds will support the education of emerging artists. The evening includes snacks, drinks and music. One of this year's featured artists is Minneapolis College of Art and Design emeritus professor Roman Verostko, known for his work in generative, algorithmic art. Throughout the evening, MCAD alums Roshan Ganu and Jodi Reeb will present various creative experiences. (7-9:30 p.m. Fri.; VIP preview starts at 6 p.m.; live auction 7:45-8:30 p.m. MCAD, 2501 Stevens Av. S., Mpls. $200-$250, mcad.edu)

ALICIA ELER

'Call of the Mountains'

This solo exhibit at the Minneapolis Institute of Art is by Japanese woodblock artist Azechi Umetarō (1902-99), who worked at a government printing agency and engraved lead plates on the side. It wasn't until he fell in with leaders of the creative woodblock print movement that he was able to pursue life as a print artist. The most recurring motif in this exhibition is a mysterious mountain man. Sometimes he is wearing a black cloak and walking with a wooden stick, and other times he is sporting a vest and has a long beard. Every once in a while, he smokes a pipe. (Ends Jan. 21, 2024. Mia, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Wed., Thu.-Sun. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Free. new.artsmia.org or 612-870-3000)

A.E.

DANCE

'Radically One (Together)'

Young Dance's performing company will take the stage with three pieces by choreographers Aneka McMullen, Blake Nellis and Margaret Ogas, and one made collaboratively by advanced students. Since 1987, Young Dance works with youth to develop confidence, communication and leadership skills, all while maintaining an inclusive environment. The show also will feature dancers from its innovative all-abilities class, choreography class, and hip-hop, breaking and modern classes. (7 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 4 p.m. Sun., Luminary Arts Center, 700 N. 1st St., Mpls., $15, 612-333-6669, youngdance.org)

SHEILA REGAN

FAMILY

Historic Hastings Car Show