MUSIC

Jovonta Patton

While a lot of Twin Cities music lovers consider First Avenue a church, it's been very rare to hear actual church music inside the 53-year-old rock hub. It's about time this gospel music star from north Minneapolis is given the chance to headline there. The honor comes after the singer, producer, choir director and church leader landed his sixth No. 1 in Billboard, "Always," which topped the Gospel Airplay singles chart last summer. He's going all out for this show with a large ensemble, guest singers including Melissa Bethea and Jabari Johnson, and songs from throughout his 16-year recording career. "Trap evangelist" Maya Marchelle will open. (7 p.m. Fri., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $18-$25, all ages, axs.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro

Veteran actor/singer Cumming ("The Good Wife") and journalist Shapiro (NPR's "All Things Considered") team up for a show they call "Och and Oy: A Considered Cabaret." They sing and tell stories and jokes. Shapiro's résumé includes performances with the super-eclectic band Pink Martini, and Cumming has released a couple of albums and snagged a Tony for playing the Emcee in the Broadway revival of "Cabaret." Between their cheeky raconteuring, the duo has included tunes associated with Bette Midler, Judy Garland and Kristin Chenoweth. (7 p.m. Sun. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $65-$125, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

'Broken Ice'

Part of the Great Northern Festival's mission to celebrate winter-born culture, this multimedia concert — the full name is "Broken Ice: Indigenous Sonic Salve From the North" — will showcase innovative Native music makers from northern states. The lineup was curated by Nicholas Galanin, a renowned Alaskan visual artist who's also a recording artist for Sub Pop Records. His electronic-wired band Ya Tseen ("be alive") tops out a roster that includes Bizhiki, a trio featuring powwow-inspired Wisconsin Ojibwe singers Dylan Bizhikiins Jennings and Joe Rainey with Bon Iver collaborator S. Carey. Iñupiaq poet and performance Allison Akootchook Warden, aka Aku-Matu, and filmmaker Jaida Grey Eagle will also be featured. (7 p.m. Thu., First Avenue, $30, axs.com)

C.R.

Lisa Fischer

After joining Grammy-winning Gullah revivalists Ranky Tanky last year, this wondrous vocalist returns with her simpatico group, Grand Baton. A former backup singer for the Rolling Stones and Tina Turner (and a star of the Oscar-winning doc "20 Feet From Stardom"), Fischer combines the emotionalism and grace of R&B, the energy and abandon of rock 'n' roll, the warmth and intimacy of folk, the artfulness and grace of jazz, the pain and liberation of the blues, and the drama and soaring highs of opera. Always highly recommended. (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. Sat., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $35-$60, dakotacooks.com)

J.B.

McKnight Composers

Lest you bear the vision of contemporary classical composers as being much like their 19th- and 20th-century forebears, you should know that myriad influences find their ways into the musical visions of the four recipients of the McKnight Fellowships for composers. You'll find elements of jazz, hip-hop, soul and electronica in the works of the four fellows, who perform at this concert sponsored by the American Composers Forum and the Great Northern. They are Mychal "MMYYKK" Fisher, deVon Russell Gray, LaAerial and Troy Rogers, alias Robot Rickshaw. (7:30 p.m. Wed., Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., $17, thecedar.org)

ROB HUBBARD

VocalEssence

It's been 55 years since Philip Brunelle called up composer Aaron Copland and asked if he could present a concert of his choral music. That was the birth of VocalEssence, one of America's most decorated choral organizations, and now Brunelle is pausing for a bit of nostalgia, celebrating his 80th birthday with a concert full of his favorite works. Among them are pieces by Benjamin Britten, Dominick Argento, Eric Whitacre, John Rutter and Stephen Paulus. (4 and 7 p.m. Sun., Larson Hall, American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Av. S., Mpls., $19.50-$35, vocalessence.org)

R.H.

THEATER

'Toil and Trouble'

Riffing on the most famous witches' chant, that of the coven in "Macbeth," playwright Lauren Gunderson calls her comedy "a hipster Macbeth." In the show, three 30-something roommates decide to take over a small country in South America instead of getting better work or going to grad school. Casual colonialism meets dark comedy. Brandon Raghu directs this production for Yellow Tree Theatre. (Feb. 2-March 3, 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Yellow Tree Theatre, 320 5th Av. SE., Osseo, $40, 763-493-8733, yellowtreetheatre.com)

ROHAN PRESTON

'Mamma Mia!'

It's like geeking out on cotton candy. "Mamma Mia!" offers a theatrical sugar high. The musical crafted around the songs of ABBA returns to the Orpheum Theatre for a week of frivolity and fun. If so inclined, audience members can break out their own glitter and spandex to match the best moves of the cast moving to "Dancing Queen." (Feb. 6-11, Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $39-$169, Hennepintheatretrust.org)

R.P.

DANCE

'Veils, Veins, Void'

Ruby Josephine Smith has been busy since returning to the Twin Cities in 2020. The Minnesota-born dancer and choreographer was based in Morocco for seven years, working on commissioned pieces and traveling to international festivals in Europe. Since returning to the Twin Cities, Smith has choreographed with Threads Dance Project's Emerging Choreographer Initiative and Zenon Dance Zone, and has also formed a new company, Ruby Josephine Dance Theater. The company's premiere production, "Veils, Veins, Void," traverses the space between the living world and the unknown, featuring eight dancers and original music by Cooper Lee Smith. (7 p.m. Fri. & Sun., 2 p.m. Sat., Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Av. S., Mpls, $25, southerntheater.org)

SHEILA REGAN

ART

Dutch artists explore

Take a stroll into the 17th century through the eyes of Dutch artists who left their studios to paint and wander. For those who couldn't travel, these highly detailed drawings felt like a glimpse into distant lands. In this quaint and compact exhibition in a green-painted gallery on the second floor of the Minneapolis Institute of Art, you'll find scenes of drunken village festivity alongside cute details like a little kid about to sneak some food to a hungry dog. (Ends June 2. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue., Wed., Fri.-Sun.; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls., free, 612-870-3000 or new.artsmia.org)

ALICIA ELER

'Okizi (To Heal)' & 'Arctic Highways'

All My Relations Arts and the Native American Community Development Institute host a group exhibition featuring work from a variety of Indigenous artists belonging to many tribal nations, including White Earth, White Earth Ojibwe, Oglala Lakota, Oneida, Deg Xit'an Athabascan and many more. The show considers the healing impacts of cultural revitalization and is in response to the traveling exhibition "Arctic Highways: Unbound Indigenous People" at the American Swedish Institute, opening Feb. 2. "Oziki" opens Thu. at All My Relations Gallery, with a reception from 6-8 p.m. ("Oziki" ends April 13, "Arctic Highways" ends May 26. For hours and more info, visit asimn.org or allmyrelationsarts.org)

A.E.

'Flowering In the Dark'

Spiky, toothy creatures have overtaken David Petersen Gallery in south Minneapolis. Multidisciplinary artist Kramer Hegenbarth created the fantastical ceramic works, many of which feature forked tongues and textured tails. But each has a distinct personality. Hegenbarth has practiced with the Interact Center for Visual and Performing Arts since 2017 and shown at Interact Gallery, Gamut Gallery and the Minnesota Museum of American Art. But "Flowering in the Dark" is his first solo exhibition. At the Feb. 3 opening, Dog Eye Press will also celebrate the release of three new artist books, including a small catalog of Hegenbarth's creatures. Petersen promises "a fun, dynamic show for the dead of winter." (Opening and book release party 6-8 p.m. Sat., 4116 Cedar Av. S, Mpls.; Exhibition ends March 3, davidpetersengallery.com)

JENNA ROSS

An artist takeover

For the second year, dozens of artists will take over a downtown Minneapolis hotel, infusing it with visual and musical delight. The event, called Sonder, is the brainchild of artist, influencer and entrepreneur Sarah Edwards, who is filling this year's hotel with more than 30 artists and musicians. The goal, she says, is "belonging without barriers." (6 p.m. Sat., Canopy By Hilton Minneapolis Mill District, 708 S. 3rd St., Mpls., $75, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sonder-2024-tickets-773810045677)

J.R.

FAMILY

Crystal Winterlude

The highlight of this winter festival is the cardboard sled contest. Grab the empty boxes from recycling and the basement to craft a slope-ready sled bound for glory. Other activities include RC car racing, kick sledding, ice bocce, skating, arts and crafts. Although the event is free, organizers request a donation of a nonperishable food item to donate to PRISM. (11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., Valley Place Park, 6822 32nd Av. N., Crystal, crystalmn.gov)

MELISSA WALKER