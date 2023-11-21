MUSIC

Atmosphere

It's been an unpredictable and fun year in the unusually enduring career of Minneapolis' pioneering indie-rap duo. Slug and Ant toured with reggae-rock stars Sublime with Rome and Slightly Stoopid and headlined Red Rocks again with an unabashedly sunny and stoner-groovy album to match, "So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously." Now they're slipping in a synth-tinged, '80s-flavored EP at year's end titled "Talk Talk" that sounds like an offshoot of Lipps Inc.'s "Funkytown." They're funking up both sides of town for a two-night homecoming party. (8 p.m. Fri., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., sold out; 8 p.m. Sat., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $40, axs.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Pentatonix

Like Mannheim Steamroller and Trans-Siberian Orchestra, this a cappella quintet is making a career out of Christmas. Since NBC's "Sing Off" champs started recording in 2014, they have released six holiday albums. And this year, Pentatonix dropped "The Greatest Christmas Hits," its third holiday compilation. 'Tis the season when the fivesome are on the road again, with 22 performances on their Most Wonderful Tour of the Year. (7 p.m. Sat., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $24.50-$500, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

Ike Reilly Assassination

Usually a preholiday diversion to offset time with family, the 20th installment of Reilly's Thanksgiving Eve show will itself be a family affair. The slicingly poetic, unpretentiously punky Libertyville, Ill., rocker has been incorporating his three sons into his already-brotherly live shows after also recruiting them to create even bigger singalongs on his rousing 2021 album "Because the Angels." He also has buoyant Twin Cities family band the Shackletons serving as openers alongside the Belfast Cowboys, led by Terry Walsh, whose music scribe brother Jim is largely credited for generating the heavy local buzz that led to this almost-annual tradition. (7:30 p.m. Wed., First Avenue, $25, axs.com)

C.R.

Leo Kottke

After touring this fall with Lyle Lovett, the Minneapolis acoustic guitar god and delightfully quirky humorist is resuming his decadeslong post-Thanksgiving hometown concert tradition. After entertaining at the Guthrie Theater last year with guests Tim Sparks on guitar and Billy Barber on piano, Kottke returns to the Ordway, his old haunt for turkey time. Raised in 12 different states, the trombonist-turned-guitarist settled in Minnesota after serving in the U.S. Naval Reserve. The St. Cloud State University dropout received a doctorate in music performance from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and a Certificate of Significant Achievement in Not Playing the Trombone from the University of Texas at Brownsville, a distinction befitting his sense of humor. No word yet on an opening act. (7:30 p.m. Tue., Ordway, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $45-$75, ordway.org)

J.B.

Halloween, Alaska

Like the lone Postal Service album from that same year, this Twin Cities all-star unit's 2003 self-titled debut LP found some indie-rock dudes exploring more electronic and ambient territory without sacrificing emotion or melodies. The ambient but electrifying record is being issued on vinyl for the first time to mark its 20th anniversary, so band members James Diers, Dave King, Jake Hanson and Bill Shaw are finally playing another show. They were known from Love-cars, Happy Apple and 12 Rods back then. Now: All Tomorrow's Petty, the Bad Plus, Cactus Blossoms. Kindred sonic dabbler Dosh opens. (8 p.m. Fri., Turf Club, 1601 W. University Av., St. Paul, $17-$20, axs.com)

C.R.

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra

On a holiday weekend that celebrates family, this weekend's concerts feature two generations of Kahanes: The father is pianist-conductor and longtime Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra leader Jeffrey Kahane, his son composer and singer-songwriter Gabriel Kahane. Jeffrey will be piano soloist for both a concerto by Gabriel and George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" and will conduct four of his son's pieces and three of his arrangements, all featuring Gabriel on guitar and vocals. (7 p.m. Fri. and Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $12-$55, students and children free, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org)

ROB HUBBARD

'Home Alone' with the Minnesota Orchestra

While "Barbie" is the highest-grossing film comedy ever, that record was long held by "Home Alone," the 1990 saga of a kid left behind at Christmastime and left to fend off two hapless burglars. John Williams' Oscar- and Grammy-nominated score contributed greatly to its success, and you're invited to drown it out with laughter when conductor Jason Seber and the Minnesota Boychoir join the Minnesota Orchestra to perform it while the film screens above them. (2 and 7 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $59-$125, 612-371-45656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)

R.H.

THEATER

'All I Want for Christmas is You … To Elf Off'

If it's the season of turkey, cider and bonbons, it must also be the time to send up quirks, jerks and foibles. The Brave New Workshop is back with one of its irreverent and slightly profane holiday sendups. Longtime director Caleb McEwen guides a cast that includes sketch comedy veterans Lauren Anderson, Denzel Belin and Doug Neithercott. Jon Pumper accompanies them on keyboards. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Nov. 30, 4:30 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 4:30 p.m. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Ends Jan. 27. Dudley Riggs Theatre, 824 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $40-$45, 612-332-6620 or bravenewworkshop.org)

ROHAN PRESTON

ART

'Multiple Realities'

The Walker Art Center wraps up 2023 with an exhibition of experimental art made in East Germany, Poland, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Romania and Yugoslavia, aka the Eastern Bloc, from the 1960s-1980s. The exhibition includes works by nearly 100 artists. Making art during this era meant artists had to deal with different levels of control from state authorities. Much of the art in this show has never been seen in the United States. (Ends March 10. 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., $2-$18. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed., Fri.-Sun.; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., walkerart.org or 612-375-7600)

ALICIA ELER

'Presence and Absence'

Atefeh Farajolahzadeh's video and light installations explore the sensations of migration or what it means to be in-between and in transition. An immigrant from Iran who is teaching photography at Indiana University, Farajolahzadeh creates immersive experiential spaces that mirror psychological states. (Ends Dec. 31. Soo Visual Art Center, 2909 Bryant Av. S., #101, Mpls., free. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. & Sun., soovac.org or 612-871-2263)

A.E.

DANCE

'Choreographer's Evening'

Choreographer Darrius Strong, the founder and artistic director of STRONGmovement, curates this year's edition of Walker Art Center's "Choreographer's Evening," focusing his selections on storytelling. Strong has selected dance artists who use narrative as a key element in their work. Among the choreographers selected are Strong's longtime collaborator Gabrielle Abram, as well as Taja Will, who presents an excerpt of a longer interdisciplinary piece employing dark comedy made with Marisol Herling and Marggie Ogas about climate catastrophe. A variety of dance styles will be on view, from tap and jazz to the Indian classical form Bharatanatyam and contemporary forms. (4 and 7 p.m. Sat., $25-$35, 612-375-7600, walkerart.org)

SHEILA REGAN

FAMILY

Minnesota Hmong New Year

One of the most important cultural celebrations for the Hmong community, this event traditionally is a time to celebrate harvest and be thankful. Artists will compete in dance and vocal contests. Ladies will show their style and grace in the Miss Hmong Minnesota pageant. Explore Hmong culture through food and vendors offering a variety of wares. (9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat., 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun., $12, RiverCentre, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, rivercentre.org)