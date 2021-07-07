'No Sudden Move'

You may find yourself wishing you were watching the handsome melodrama from Steven Soderbergh in a multiplex but you'll have to settle for your home theater. Soderbergh's best movie since "Side Effects" is right in the twisty thriller wheelhouse of the guy who brought us "Out of Sight" and "Ocean's 11." Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro and Kieran Culkin play a trio of lowlifes semi-willingly pulling a job that requires them to hold a family hostage while its patriarch (David Harbour) filches a top-secret document from his workplace. That workplace is an automobile manufacturer in Detroit in the mid-'50s, a crucial detail in a witty, provocative movie that asserts that — whether it's Motown 70 years ago or Florida today — the rich get away with murder while most of the rest of us get caught holding the bag. HBO Max

Pete Lee.

'Pete Lee: Tall, Dark, and Pleasant'

Nice guys don't always finish last, especially when they're as witty as Pete Lee. The former Minnesotan moves one step closer to the A List with his first stand-up special, taped earlier this year in Arizona. Those who have caught Lee's act at Acme Comedy Co. or on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" already will be familiar with much of the material about the perils of being the world's friendliest soul. But it'd be rude to complain. 8 p.m. Friday, Showtime

Aine (Aisling Bea) and Shona (Sharon Horgan).

'This Way Up'

Two of the funniest people on the planet are back for a second season of this adorable Brit-com. Aisling Bea, who wrote the series, and Sharon Horgan, best known stateside for "Catastrophe," play sisters who continue to bicker and bond as their love lives take two steps forward and one pratfall back. Every time they share the screen, you'll ache to be in the room with them, sharing a cup of tea. Or whiskey shots. Starts streaming Friday on Hulu

Kristen Wiig as Star and Annie Mumolo as Barb.

'Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar'

At sketch length, this comedy might have been a classic. Co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo (you may have heard of their "Bridesmaids"?) fully inhabit their characters as middle-aged innocents whose trip to the titular beach resort enmeshes them in spy games and drug trips. It's quite funny until it shifts to just plain weird, like when Jamie Dornan (as a beach stud) starts singing or the title characters begin to enthuse about culottes. Schedule your bathroom breaks accordingly. Amazon

Beth Riesgraf, Aleyse Shannon, Chrstian Kane, Gina Bellman and Noah Wylie star in the reboot.

'Leverage: Redemption'

The con is back on. After a 11-year break, the former TNT series returns with our gang of do-gooders, which include Minnesotan Beth Riesgraf, continuing to bamboozle the kind of evil elite who used to get upended by Lt. Columbo. Timothy Hutton passed on the reunion, but newcomer Noah Wyle seems right at home setting up schemes with "Mission: Impossible" obstacles. Starts streaming Friday on IMDB TV