Critics blast hourslong gap before officials disclosed 10 inmates' escape from New Orleans jail

NEW ORLEANS — At least a dozen law enforcement agencies are searching Saturday for seven of the 10 men who broke out of a New Orleans jail by fleeing through a hole behind a toilet and scaling a wall.
A law enforcement photograph obtained by The Associated Press shows the opening through which the men escaped. Above the hole are scrawled messages that include ''To Easy LoL'' with an arrow pointing at the gap.
Friday's escape is drawing intense scrutiny and opprobrium. It took hours for sheriff's officials to learn of the escape and then more time still to alert New Orleans police, even though some of the missing inmates are accused of violent offenses and they escaped into a neighborhood less than 2 miles (3.2 km) from the city's famous French Quarter.
''Someone clearly dropped the ball and there's no excuse for this,'' Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said on X.
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, who said he prosecuted one of the people who escaped, told New Orleans news station WWL-TV he was ''angry.''
''This is absurd,'' he said. ''I don't understand how it is feasible that it could have occurred.''
What are jail officials saying?
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said the men were able to get out of the Orleans Justice Center because of ''defective locks," and possibly with help from people inside her department.