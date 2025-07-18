HOUSTON — Critical ruling gives Chevron the go-ahead for $53B Hess deal, and access to one of the biggest oil finds of the decade.
Critical ruling gives Chevron the go-ahead for $53B Hess deal, and access to one of the biggest oil finds of the decade
Critical ruling gives Chevron the go-ahead for $53B Hess deal, and access to one of the biggest oil finds of the decade.
The Associated Press
July 18, 2025 at 12:42PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Brazil's former President Bolsonaro ordered by Supreme Court to wear an electronic ankle monitor
Brazil's former President Bolsonaro ordered by Supreme Court to wear an electronic ankle monitor.