(Image Credit Above: Todd Nelson)

___________________________________________________________________

Critical Fire Weather Concerns Today

"A Red Flag Warning is in effect for central and southern Minnesota.

Strong winds and low relative humidity values will lead to critical fire weather danger today."

"Strong westerly winds with gusts in the 35 to 40 mph range, combined with minimum humidity values in the 20s to low 30s, will create critical fire weather conditions today. The lowest humidity values are expected across western and southern Minnesota. Scattered to numerous showers and a few thunderstorms are expected across central and eastern Minnesota later this afternoon, but after critical fire conditions are met."





_____________________________________________________________________

Sneaky Sunburn Potential...

It might be hard to believe, but the sun is as strong now as it is in late August! With that said, we are only about 9 weeks away from the Summer Solstice, so the UV index will continue to get more intense over the coming weeks. on Monday, the UV Index will be considered "Moderate", which means that it will only take about 30 minutes to get a sunburn on exposed skin.

________________________________________________________________

Spring Allergies In Full Force - High Pollen Count This Week

If you're a seasonal allergy sufferer, you might have noticed a little more itching and sneezing as of late. According to Polle.com, the pollen count in the Minneapolis area is running at high levels and will be considered high over the next several days. Grab the benadryl!

_______________________________________________________________________

Monday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis

Monday will start off on a fairly quiet note with AM temps around 40F in the metro. Temps will quickly warm into the 50s, but winds will be a bit breezy as a weak front scoots through the region. There is a risk for a few passing showers during the day and perhaps even a few rumbles of thunder across the southern half of the state during the afternoon hours. ___________________________________________________________________________ Weather Outlook For Monday Here's the weather outlook across the region for Monday. A fast moving front will be responsible for a few showers and possibly even an afternoon rumble of thunder across far southern Minnesota into northern Iowa. Temps ahead of the front will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s, while readings farther north will only warm into the upper 30s and low/mid 40s. Note that temps across the far north will be nearly -10F to -15F below average. Winds will also be somewhat problematic with WNW wind gusts reaching 30mph to 40mph during the afternoon as the front sags southeast. _______________________________________________________________________ Marginal Severe Risk in SE MN Later Today

____________________________________________________________________________ Monday PM Thunder Risk Across Southern MN Here's the HRRR model from 12PM to 5PM Monday. Note the line of thunderstorms that looks to develop southeast of the Twin Cities. This line could produce strong wind gusts and possibly even hail. _________________________________________________________________________ Rain & Snow Chances For Some Here's the Rain & Snow outlook through AM Wednesdsay. Precipitation amounts will be pretty light with most staying completely dry. However, a few folks in the Arrowhead could get a brief coating of snow. ______________________________________________________________________ 7 Day Forecast for the Twin Cities Compared to last week, the week ahead will be quite a bit warmer the several days warming to near 60F or warmer! The warmest day looks like it'll be Wednesday with a high in the lower 70s. Note that the average high in the Twin Cities through the end of April is in the low/mid 60s. Rain chances will be brief on Monday with a slightly higher rain chance later Thursday into Friday. Stay tuned. ____________________________________________________________________ Extended Temperature Outlook Here's a look at the extended temperature outlook through the end of the month and into the early part of May. Note that the week ahead will be quite a bit warmer than it was last week with high temps running a little closer to average. As we head through the next couple of weeks, don't be surprised if we get a couple of 70F days sprinkled in. __________________________________________________________________ Ice Out on Bay Lake Thanks to Matt Hoy for the picture below. He reported Ice Out last weekend and already has the dock in -- Nice work! It's good to know that Minnesotans can still Social Distance on the water. Time to get the pontoon in!! Thanks again Matt, be well. ___________________________________________________________________________ Almost Ice Out on Norway Lake in Pine River Thanks to Scott & Nataile Verness for the picture below. They are on Norway Lake in Pine River, where the ice is still hanging tough along the shore, but there's plenty of open water about 100ft out! With warmer temps in the forecast this week, I'm sure all the ice will be gone within the next 5 to 7 days! Thanks for the picture Scott & Natalie!

__________________________________________________________________________ Ice Out on Rabbit Lake in Crosby Minnesota Thanks to Bill Schwamberger for the picture below. He's reporting Ice Out on Rabbit Lake in Crosby, MN. He said the ice finally left about a week ago, but the water is COLD! Thanks Bill!! ______________________________________________________________________ Ice Out Dates 2020

According to the MN DNR, there are quite a few lakes across the southern half of Minnesota that are officially ice out. Note that most metro lakes are also ice out including Lake Minnetonka that was ice out as of Thursday, April 2nd, which is nearly 1.5 weeks earlier than average. We're also starting to see ice out across central Minnesota Lakes!

____________________________________________________________________________

Latest Snow Depth Across the Region

The latest snow depth map (from Saturday) still showed some snow on the ground across far northern Minnesota and parts of northern Wisconsin. Note that there is still nearly 2ft of snow on the ground across parts of the U.P. of Michigan. Other than a few random snow piles, there is no snow on the ground in the Twin Cities.

____________________________________________________________________ Crabgrass Preventer According to the GDD Tracker from Michigan State University, now is the time to get your Crabgrass preventer down in the Twin Cities metro. Note that when average soil temp reaches 57F to 64F, crabgrass begins to germinate, so it won't be long before we're there. You might have another week or two before it could be too late. See more from the GDD Tracker HERE: ____________________________________________________________________________ Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from April 26th - May 2nd shows that cooler than average temps will still be hanging on across the northeastern part of the nation, while warmer temps will found across the western and southern part of the country.

_______________________________________________________________________