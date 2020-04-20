Strong winds and low relative humidity values will lead to critical fire weather danger today."
Weather Outlook For Monday
Here's the weather outlook across the region for Monday. A fast moving front will be responsible for a few showers and possibly even an afternoon rumble of thunder across far southern Minnesota into northern Iowa. Temps ahead of the front will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s, while readings farther north will only warm into the upper 30s and low/mid 40s. Note that temps across the far north will be nearly -10F to -15F below average. Winds will also be somewhat problematic with WNW wind gusts reaching 30mph to 40mph during the afternoon as the front sags southeast.
Monday PM Thunder Risk Across Southern MN
Here's the HRRR model from 12PM to 5PM Monday. Note the line of thunderstorms that looks to develop southeast of the Twin Cities. This line could produce strong wind gusts and possibly even hail.
Rain & Snow Chances For Some
Here's the Rain & Snow outlook through AM Wednesdsay. Precipitation amounts will be pretty light with most staying completely dry. However, a few folks in the Arrowhead could get a brief coating of snow.
7 Day Forecast for the Twin Cities
Compared to last week, the week ahead will be quite a bit warmer the several days warming to near 60F or warmer! The warmest day looks like it'll be Wednesday with a high in the lower 70s. Note that the average high in the Twin Cities through the end of April is in the low/mid 60s. Rain chances will be brief on Monday with a slightly higher rain chance later Thursday into Friday. Stay tuned.
Extended Temperature Outlook
Here's a look at the extended temperature outlook through the end of the month and into the early part of May. Note that the week ahead will be quite a bit warmer than it was last week with high temps running a little closer to average. As we head through the next couple of weeks, don't be surprised if we get a couple of 70F days sprinkled in.
Ice Out on Bay Lake
Thanks to Matt Hoy for the picture below. He reported Ice Out last weekend and already has the dock in -- Nice work! It's good to know that Minnesotans can still Social Distance on the water. Time to get the pontoon in!! Thanks again Matt, be well.
Thanks to Scott & Nataile Verness for the picture below. They are on Norway Lake in Pine River, where the ice is still hanging tough along the shore, but there's plenty of open water about 100ft out! With warmer temps in the forecast this week, I'm sure all the ice will be gone within the next 5 to 7 days! Thanks for the picture Scott & Natalie!
Ice Out on Rabbit Lake in Crosby Minnesota
Thanks to Bill Schwamberger for the picture below. He's reporting Ice Out on Rabbit Lake in Crosby, MN. He said the ice finally left about a week ago, but the water is COLD! Thanks Bill!!
Ice Out Dates 2020
Crabgrass Preventer
According to the GDD Tracker from Michigan State University, now is the time to get your Crabgrass preventer down in the Twin Cities metro. Note that when average soil temp reaches 57F to 64F, crabgrass begins to germinate, so it won't be long before we're there. You might have another week or two before it could be too late.
See more from the GDD Tracker HERE:
Models Are Better, But Far From Perfect
By Paul Douglas
The global pandemic is a mash-up of Bill Murray's "Ground Hog Day" and H.G. Wells' "War of the Worlds", only these aliens are microscopic. Turns out we're not so good at predicting low-probability, high-impact events after all, the rare "black swans" statisticians warn of.
Just like the weather. We often get future trends right, but details are difficult. What time will the rain hit? EF-1 or EF-3 tornado? Will my house flood, or a neighborhood 20 miles down the road? Models only go so far.
Like a frustrating meteorological mirage, spring warmth keeps getting pushed into the future. It looked like we would warm up smartly this week, but a strong cold front aimed at New England will brush us with clouds and showers today, keeping us cooler. Expect 60s Wednesday, followed by a rainy smear Thursday, then a drier weekend with highs in the 50s.
Warm air can't push cold air out of the way. Chilly air has to retreat on its own. One benefit of a spring stutter? No severe thunderstorms and a lower flood risk.
Extended Forecast
MONDAY: PM showers likely. Gusty winds. Winds: NW 15-30. High: 57.
MONDAY NIGHT: Breezy. Showers end, then clearing. Winds: N 15-20. Low: 31.
TUESDAY: Sun through high clouds. Less wind. Winds: NW 5-10. High: 50.
WEDNESDAY: Milder with an isolated shower. Winds: E 5-10. Wake-up: 40. High: 63.
THURSDAY: Cooler. Better chance of showers. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 45. High: 56.
FRIDAY: Stray shower. Still unsettled. Winds: NE 8-13. Wake-up: 42. High: 51.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Probably dry. Winds: E 5-10. Wake-up: 40. High: 56.
SUNDAY: More clouds than sunshine. Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up: 39. High: 58.
This Day in Weather History
April 20th
1970: Snow falls across much of Minnesota.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
April 20th
Average High: 60F (Record: 83F set in 1980)
Average Low: 39F (Record: 21F set in 2013)
Record Rainfall: 0.85" set in 1893
Record Snowfall: 8.5" set in 1893
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
April 20th
Sunrise: 6:19am
Sunset: 8:05pm
Hours of Daylight: ~13 hours & 47 minute
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes and 56 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 5 hours & 1 minute
Moon Phase for April 20th at Midnight
1.8 Days Before New Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
It’s Lyrid meteor time again! The Lyrids aren’t the richest shower of the year. In a dark sky, you might see about 10 to 15 meteors per hour at the shower’s peak. But the Lyrids are always welcome, a break from the “meteor drought” that always comes in the early part of every year. In 2020, the skinny and almost-new moon won’t hinder the view. Bring on the Lyrids! We expect Lyrid meteors to be flying early this week, beginning late at night around Sunday, April 19, 2020, probably peaking in the predawn hours on Wednesday, April 22. The follow morning (April 23) might be good too, if you’re game. Generally, the greatest number of meteors fall in the few hours before dawn. That’s when the radiant point – near the star Vega in the constellation Lyra – is highest in the sky, and when you’re likely to see the most meteors. Note for Southern Hemisphere observers: Because this shower’s radiant point is so far north on the sky’s dome, the star Vega rises only in the hours before dawn. Thus the radiant will be lower in the sky for you than for us farther north on Earth’s globe, when dawn breaks. That’s why you’ll see fewer Lyrid meteors. Still, you might see some! Try watching before morning dawn on April 20, 21, 22 and even 23.
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
Severe Weather Probabilities For April 20th
According to NOAA's SPC, the best chance for severe weather at this time of the year is typically across the Southern U.S., especially in northern Texas and into Oklahoma.