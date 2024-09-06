By DJ Kayser, filling in for Douglas:
Douglas: Crisp foretaste of fall, then a warmup next week
Saturday’s highs in the upper 60s to low 70s look perfect for afternoon football followed by an evening campfire.
I’m loving this crisp preview of autumn. With professional football in the middle of Week One and local college teams heading into the second week of their seasons, the weather seems to matching up with the start of football season. I don’t have any fantasy teams this season, but I would draft temperatures in the 60s and sunshine in a weather fantasy draft with my first-round pick every single time.
We’ll start off in the 40s Saturday morning in the metro area, but it’ll be frosty in the Arrowhead away from Lake Superior. Our splash of fall continues during the day as highs reach the upper 60s to low 70s for the Gophers game and other activities across the region with lots of sunshine. Looks like a perfect night for a campfire.
After Saturday, we’ll quickly see warmer weather return, with highs reaching the low 80s Monday and mid-80s by midweek. Meanwhile, it’ll be a pretty quiet week of weather across much of the state, with models not showing any major rain chances until at least next weekend.
