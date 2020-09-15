One of the first "Criminal Minds" videos that Joselyn Martinez posted to TikTok involves a scene in which actor Matthew Gray Gubler appears to break character. She wanted to share the funny moment, not sure how many others had noticed it.

"I posted it and it blew up," Martinez said of the video, which has clocked more than 800,000 views since it was posted on the social video app. "And I [realized] a lot of people are into the show. I had no idea."

Since then, the 18-year-old has focused her TikTok account on "Criminal Minds" content, becoming a part of the show's growing fandom on the platform. We're not just talking about casual fans, either: Videos marked with #criminalminds have been viewed over 1.5 billion times on TikTok, which is more than 10 times that of content posted under hashtags associated with other popular crime procedurals such as "Law & Order: SVU," "CSI" and "NCIS" ... combined.

But the notion of teenagers and young adults creating and sharing digital content about a CBS crime procedural that premiered in 2005 shouldn't be written off as a humorous novelty. "Criminal Minds" TikTok likely also offers a striking glimpse of television's social future.

The series, which follows special agents in the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit and their work investigating crimes and profiling serial killers, has run for 15 seasons, with the first 12 available to stream on Netflix. TikTok prolongs the series' life span by keeping viewers engaged and by bringing it to the attention of potential new viewers.

Although Netflix only selectively releases viewership numbers, according to Parrot Analytics, which measures multiplatform demand for TV shows, "Criminal Minds" was in the top 0.2% of in-demand series between July 18 and Aug. 16. Additionally, the data show that demand for the show has been rising in recent months; demand was 21.3% higher during July than it was in March. The demand for the show was 77% higher this July compared with the same month in 2019.

Among the "Criminal Minds" videos posted on TikTok are those of fans reacting to specific scenes, skits and even lip-syncing. Fans indulging their appreciation of Dr. Spencer Reid (played by Gubler) — for both his intellect and charm — make up a prominent subgenre of these videos. Creators also act over audio from "Criminal Minds" scenes, or adapt other trending audio or memes to "Criminal Minds" characters and scenarios.

Eugene Lee, chief executive of ChannelMeter, a company that provides analytics and monetization for video creators, described TikTok as "the new water cooler."

"This is the new way to talk about a show, and if I were a large media company ... I would make sure that any show I produce has that snackable element that people can make content off of," Lee said. "That's what makes the show last longer. I believe this is the true, new marketing way for any new type of content coming forward."

For her part, Martinez has no plans to stop posting "Criminal Minds" content — or taking it as an opportunity to share opinions and connect with other fans and creators. "The fun thing," she said, "is that I never run out of ideas."