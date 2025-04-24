Crimea is a focus of discussions to end Russia's war in Ukraine. Here's why it's so coveted

Russia's illegal seizure of Crimea from Ukraine 11 years ago was quick and bloodless. But Kyiv — and most of the world — never recognized Moscow's annexation of the strategic peninsula, which is now a major focus of U.S.-led efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine.
U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at Ukraine's president Wednesday, accusing Volodymyr Zelenskyy of prolonging the ''killing field'' after he insisted he would not give up any Ukrainian territory, including Crimea, to Russia as part of a potential peace plan.
''There is nothing to talk about. It is our land, the land of the Ukrainian people,'' he said.
Trump called Zelenskyy's pushback ''very harmful'' to talks.
''Nobody is asking Zelenskyy to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory but, if he wants Crimea, why didn't they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?'' he wrote on social media.
During Trump's first term, the U.S. said it would never recognize Crimea as Russian.
How did Russia seize Crimea?
In 2013-14, a massive popular uprising gripped Ukraine for weeks, eventually forcing pro-Moscow President Victor Yanukovich from office.