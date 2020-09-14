Dakota County authorities were searching for a missing airplane on Sunday night.
Crews were searching the Mississippi River near Grey Cloud Island, which is southwest of St. Paul Park and Cottage Grove.
Few details were immediately available. Dakota County dispatch told Fox-9 news that its office was helping with the search near the Mississippi River.
