Business

Crews restore power to nearly all customers after island-wide blackout hit Puerto Rico

Power was restored to 98.8% of customers early Friday after an island-wide blackout hit Puerto earlier this week, authorities said.

The Associated Press
April 18, 2025 at 12:15PM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Power was restored to 98.8% of customers early Friday after an island-wide blackout hit Puerto earlier this week, authorities said.

More than 1.45 million customers had electricity less than 48 hours after the outage hit, according to Luma Energy, which oversees the transmission and distribution of power on the island.

''Although restoration is nearing completion, some customers may continue to experience temporary outages due to limited generation,'' Luma said.

The blackout that hit Wednesday afternoon occurred after a transmission line failed and then caused generators across the island to protectively shut down, officials have said. It also left more than 400,000 customers without water at the time.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the failure, although authorities are investigating whether a series of breakers failed or if overgrown vegetation is to blame.

Gov. Jenniffer González said she expected to receive a preliminary report in upcoming days.

It's the second massive blackout to hit Puerto Rico in less than four months. The previous one happened on New Year's Eve.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Business

See More

Business

The US has a single rare earths mine. Chinese export limits are energizing a push for more

America's only rare earths mine heard from anxious companies soon after China responded to President Donald Trump's tariffs this month by limiting exports of those minerals used for military applications and in many high-tech devices.

Business

Living through a 'low-attention disaster,' Mountain Fire survivors recover in LA's shadow

Business

Crews restore power to nearly all customers after island-wide blackout hit Puerto Rico