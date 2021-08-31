DULUTH — More than 500 firefighters are taking advantage of the weekend rain and have contained 37% of the Greenwood wildfire, a blaze that consumed 40 square miles in northeastern Minnesota.

Fire officials estimate complete control of the Superior National Forest fire by Sept. 10.

"We are in a vastly better place than we were 3-4 days ago," said Clark McCreedy, public information officer for the type 2 Eastern Area Incident Management Team.

Following weekend rain, light winds and damp land helped crews hunt down hot spots and contain a large percentage of the fire Monday, as similar work continues along the northeastern and eastern sides.

Once the northeastern corner of the fire is secured, McCreedy said, "we'll see a nice chunk of fire considered contained."

That's an important area because it heads in the direction of the town of Isabella, and is where fire crews hope to start a controlled fire this week to create a 100 to 200-foot buffer zone.

A Tuesday morning update says crews are building about a mile and a half of "fuel break" per day. A fuel break is a strip of land with removed or reduced vegetation, intended to slow down fire. More than 500 people are now assigned to the fire, detected Aug. 15 and caused by lightning.

The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness's John Ek fire — the second largest fire in Minnesota — is now about 1,300 acres. Fire crews now have better mapping, which shows the fire is smaller than initially thought.

