GREY CLOUD ISLAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Recovery crews have located a missing airplane in a water-filled quarry near the Mississippi River on Grey Cloud Island in south Washington County, the local sheriff said Monday.

Three people were in the small single-engine Cessna aircraft when it left Fleming Field in South St. Paul sometime after 2 p.m. Sunday, officials said. Authorities were notified that the plane was missing late Sunday night, said Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry.

The first signs of wreckage were found around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Crews will be working to recover the plane from the water, Starry said.

The wreckage is in a quarry lake that is "really deep," Starry said during a press conference near the site. "It's over 70 feet down. It's a big area to cover."

Officials used side-scan sonar and a robot to locate the wreckage of the plane, Starry said. "We know that there is a debris field," he said. "We can't pinpoint what is in intact and what is not. We know that there is a debris field at the bottom."

The quarry, and property surrounding it, is owned by a private business, the sheriff said.